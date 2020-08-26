Indian Covid-19 recoveries inch close to 25 lakh

The number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 in India is expected to cross 25 lakh on Thursday. A significant development in the last 24 hours is that Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu -- the two States that bore the brunt of Covid-19 -- reported more recoveries than new daily cases during the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra reported 12,300 recovered since Tuesday, about 2,200 more than the new cases reported in last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, reported nearly 7,000 new recoveries -- about 1,150 more than fresh infections in the same period.

Meanwhile, across the country over 67,000 confirmed Covid-19 positive in the last 24 hours while a little more than 63,000 recovered and 1,059 persons succumbed to their infection since Tuesday.

As of now, there are 7.07 lakh active Covid-19 cases and the total confirmed cases since January 30 moved up to 32.34 lakh. The total recoveries till date were 24.67 lakh while 59,449 people died.