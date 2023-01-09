The Indian diaspora are the country’s brand ambassadors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention at Indore on Monday.

“I call the Indian diaspora as brand ambassadors of India. You are all ‘Rashtradoots’. Your role as India’s brand ambassadors is diverse. You are a brand ambassador of Make in India, Yoga, handicrafts industry, and at the same time of India’s millets,” PM Modi said.

He said the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is visible through the overseas Indians. “Today, we see crores of overseas Indians on the global map... the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam is visible,” PM said.

“India is being looked at with hope and curiosity. India’s voice is being heard on the global stage. India is also the host of this year’s G20. We do not want to make it a diplomatic event alone, but an event of people’s participation, the Prime Minister said.

The PM heaped praise on the youth, terming them the “skilled capital” for the country.

“India not only has the capability of becoming a knowledge centre, but also a skilled capital. Our youth has skills, values, honesty and a determination toward work. Our skilled capital can become the world’s growth engine,” PM said.

He also said the world is interested in India’s speed and scale. “They are interested in India’s future. When it comes to a cashless economy, the world is surprised to see that 40 per cent of the world’s real-time digital transactions take place in India,” PM Modi said.

He said, “This Pravasi Bharati Divas is special in so many ways, the nation has entered ‘Amrit Kaal’. Our Pravasi Bharatiyas have a significant place in India’s journey in the ‘Amrit Kaal’ and India’s global order will be decided by you people.”

The Prime Minister inaugurated the three-day 17th edition of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention , which began yesterday. The President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, is the chief guest and the Republic of Suriname President, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, is the special guest of honour.

The three-day conference, being held under the theme “Diaspora: Reliable partners for India’s progress in Amrit Kaal”, will conclude tomorrow. President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the valedictory session and present the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman.