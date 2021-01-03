Indian drug regulator approves Covid-19 vaccines of AstraZeneca, Bharat Biotech

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday approved the Covid-19 vaccines developed by Bharat Biotech and AstraZeneca together with the Oxford University for emergency use in restricted conditions.

The Subject Expert Committee on Covid-19 vaccines during a two-day meeting concluded on Saturday had recommended these vaccines for accelerated approval. The AstraZeneca vaccine is produced and marketed by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, which submitted the data to DCGI on behalf of the British pharma major.

The vaccines would be used to inoculate 1 crore health care workers working in public and private health care facilities and subsequently 2 crore frontline workers, which include Armed Forces, Police and Sanitation workers. Other priority groups included in 30 crore population identified by the National Expert Group on Covid-19 Vaccine Administration to be vaccinated by July this year are those who are above 50 years of age and those with co-morbidities that make them vulnerable for the Covid-19 infection.