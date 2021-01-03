Indian drug regulator approves Covid-19 vaccines of AstraZeneca, Bharat Biotech

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday approved the Covid-19 vaccines developed by Bharat Biotech and AstraZeneca together with the Oxford University for emergency use in restricted conditions.
The Subject Expert Committee on Covid-19 vaccines during a two-day meeting concluded on Saturday had recommended these vaccines for accelerated approval. The AstraZeneca vaccine is produced and marketed by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, which submitted the data to DCGI on behalf of the British pharma major.
The vaccines would be used to inoculate 1 crore health care workers working in public and private health care facilities and subsequently 2 crore frontline workers, which include Armed Forces, Police and Sanitation workers. Other priority groups included in 30 crore population identified by the National Expert Group on Covid-19 Vaccine Administration to be vaccinated by July this year are those who are above 50 years of age and those with co-morbidities that make them vulnerable for the Covid-19 infection.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
New Year offers opportunities in equity, debt and gold.But your need to tread with caution
Market awaits cues from Q3 numbers and Budget, among other things, in New Year
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, they you should get personal accident insurance ...
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
Poised to be the ‘new Nutella’, a Belgian cookie butter has social media all agog
Happy New Year!On this day in 1954, the Bharat Ratna Awards were instituted. This quiz is all about India’s ...
The best classroom is the outside world — readily available and for free
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...