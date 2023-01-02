The School of Economics, University of Hyderabad (UoH) is organising the 57th annual conference of The Indian Econometric Society (TIES) from January 4-6. The conference will be inaugurated at the auditorium, School of Life Sciences in the campus. Bibek Debroy, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister is expected to address the conference. TIES, registered society under Public Societies Registration Act, 1960, is one of the oldest and largest body of professional econometricians and quantitative economists with more than 2000 members from all over India and abroad. TIES organises annual conference where experts from all over India and abroad participate and deliberate on various issues and also publishes Journal of Quantitative Economics. Debashis Acharya and Alok Kumar Mishra, School of Economics, University of Hyderabad, are the organising secretaries, according to a release. EoM

