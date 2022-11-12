The Indian economy remains resilient, with the economy expected to grow by 7 per cent in FY23, even as inflation is a matter of concern, according to central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das.

He emphasised that the RBI is dealing with the inflation challenge effectively.

“Overall, the Indian economy remains resilient. You look at the whole world, where the other economies are standing, the kind of stress they have gone through. The entire world withstood multiple (triple) shocks — Covid-19 pandemic, Ukraine war and now the financial market turmoil,” Das said at a Leadership Summit organised by a media house in Delhi.

The Governor observed that the financial market turmoil is mainly emanating from the synchronised monetary policy tightening by central banks across the world, especially those in advanced countries led by the US Fed.

“Naturally, the spillovers are felt by the emerging market economies, including India. ...Now, so far as India is concerned, overall, macroeconomic fundamentals, financial sector stability, all these aspects remain resilient,” he said.

Das noted that the financial sector is stable because all the parameters with regard to banks and non-bank lenders or other major financial sector players are stable.

He emphasised that India’s growth numbers are looking good in the current context.

“Our estimate is that India will grow this year by about 7 per cent. The IMF has projected that India will grow by 6.8 per cent in the current year. And that puts India among the fastest growing economies in the world,” he said.

Inflation: A matter of concern

Das observed that the country has major challenges with regard to inflation.

“But comparatively, if you see, our target — the upper ceiling — is 6 per cent. The last inflation number which was released for September was 7.4 per cent. We expect the October (inflation) number, which will be released on Monday, to be lower than 7 per cent,” he said.

The Governor underscored that inflation is a matter of concern, which RBI is now dealing with and dealing effectively.

“For the last seven months, we have taken a number of steps. We have increased interest rates and the Government has taken several supply-side measures,” he said.

The Governor noted that overall, the macroeconomic fundamentals of India remain strong and resilient. Growth prospects are looking good.