Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Berhampur joins with Carbanio for digital chemical sourcing

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Berhampur has collaborated with Carbanio, a B2B chemical platform, for chemical sourcing.

The collaboration comes in the backdrop of Carbanio helping businesses and research institutions across India to source chemicals from suppliers even during the nation-wide lockdown.

“During this pandemic though the demand for chemicals has increased, the supply chain has been hit hard due to strict social distancing and lockdown norms. We could help central research institutions like IICT and IISER, keep the supply chain uninterrupted even during the crisis,” said Rafi S, founder, Carbanio.

Carbanio, as a B2B chemical portal platform, has been recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. It has a customer base across India and has over 72 lakh (7.2 million) chemical products listed by suppliers throughout the country.

Carbanio is planning to launch a global platform to support chemical manufacturers export.