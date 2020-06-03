News

Indian manufacturer shows high hopes of Covid-19 vaccine development

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on June 03, 2020 Published on June 03, 2020

The Covid-19 pandemic has been looming over the world for half a year. According to the latest figures, the deadly contagion has infected more than 6 million people, with 1,98,700 cases reported in India alone.

The repercussions of the pandemic have pushed pharmaceuticals and research institutes to hunt for an effective vaccine. Experts have speculated that it may take a year or half to get a vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

India’s leading vaccines and bio-therapeutics manufacturer Bharat Biotech International Limited in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has shown positive development with lead researchers pinpointing the next month as the most "crucial" stage.

The makers have put their hopes on the effectiveness of the vaccine, which is modelled on building up the body's immunity. In a statement given to IANS, CEO Dr Krishna Mohan Ella said: "The vaccine development is moving in a positive direction. The next month is very crucial. I am a scientist and I believe in science."

The vaccine is being developed by isolating a spike protein and increase the production of antibodies to fight against the spread. However, according to the Times of India report, the vaccine would take at least 6-12 months to start rolling out.

The vaccine maker has also started testing another vaccine, CoroFlu against COVID-19, which has been developed in collaboration with global virologists and researchers.

Currently, there are seven other Indian vaccines under development that have been approved by the WHO, some of which are all set to proceed to the human clinical trial phase. Serum Institute of India, amongst them, has partnered with Oxford University in their vaccine clinical trials.

 

