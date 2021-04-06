Indian Medical Association urges Modi to relax age bar for vaccination

In a bid to prevent further spread of Covid 19 pandemic, Indian Medical Association has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lower the age bar from 45 to 18 for vaccination. In a letter to the PM, it has also appealed to make walk-in Covid vaccination available for all, free of cost at their nearest places.

On Monday, the Chief Ministers of Delhi, Maharashtra and Rajasthan had also requested Modi for doing away with the age bar for inoculation.

In its letter, IMA also requested Modi to include private sector family clinics in the government’s vaccination drive along with private hospitals to speed up the inoculation process. It also suggested constituting a district-level vaccine task force with public, private participation to enforce mass vaccination.

Meanwhile, IMA also suggested making vaccination certificates mandatory for entering into public places and receiving products under the public distribution system. Besides this, limited-period continuous lock down should also be implemented particularly for all the non-essential areas like cinema, cultural and religious events, sports, etc.

The daily Covid cases hit an all-time high on Monday by surpassing one-lakh mark, while Tuesday’s tally of new Covid cases stood at 96,982 in the last 24 hours as of 8:00 AM, according to the official data of Union Health Ministry.

Among all the states, Maharashtra recorded the highest surge in daily Covid cases at 47,288 followed by Chhattisgarh at 7,302 and Karnataka at 5,279. India's total cases now stand at 1,26,86,049,of which total recoveries are 11,73,2279; active cases are at 7,88,223 and the death toll has increased to 1,65,547 with 446 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The numbers are on rise even after the government’s vaccination drive is running at full steam. Anti-covid jabs administered all across India crossed the landmark of 8 crore doses on Monday with 8,31,10,926 vaccines given till 8 am on Tuesday.