The IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IMC) is organising a seminar on ‘Making Mumbai Future Ready - The Sustainable Way’on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at the IMC headquarters in Mumbai.
“The seminar would initiate a dialogue on the importance of sustainability and effects of climate change, encompassing key themes such as rainwater harvesting, urban forestry, waste-water recycling, rural sustainability, individual carbon footprint, media and sustainability, usage of plastics and disaster planning and management,” said a press release.
Ram Gandhi, Past President and Governor, IMC said; “Climate change’s effects are visible to everyone. Our objective is to assemble a team of specialists on a variety of topics, including rainwater harvesting and urban forestry, industrial waste-water treatment, urban-rural connectivity, the plastics campaign, and even preparing Mumbai for any potential disaster caused by climate change. As a responsible industry association, we would like to investigate potential solutions in each of these areas.”
