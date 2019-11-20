News

Indian Naval Academy awarded President’s Colour

PTI Kannur (Kerala) | Updated on November 20, 2019 Published on November 20, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind awarded the President’s Colour, the highest honour that is bestowed upon a military unit, to the Indian Naval Academy near here on Wednesday.

In his address at the Ezhimala Naval Academy, the President complimented the commandants, all instructors and officers involved in training for producing multi-faceted officers for Indian Navy.

“I am sure that you will never let your country down,” the President said.

Highlighting a number of security challenges -- both the conventional and asymmetric domains-- facing the country today, Kovind said, “The country looks upon you to deliver each and every time whether it is a full fledged conflict, natural calamity, law and order challenge or our diplomatic mission.”

Award of the President’s Colour to Indian Naval Academy is a recognition of the yeoman service rendered by the institution in training and shaping Indian Naval officers over the last 50 years at three different locations - Kochi, Goa and Ezhimala.

Published on November 20, 2019
Indian National Congress
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Chinese parents test DNA to check if kids will become prodigies