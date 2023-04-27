Indian non-bank financial institutions’ (NBFIs) upcoming results for the financial year ended March 2023 (FY23) are likely to underscore the continued appetite for brisk credit growth, Fitch Ratings said

This would be supported by resilient domestic activity despite slowing global growth, it added. However, brisk credit growth and increased risky-asset exposure could raise asset quality challenges in the longer term.

Risk appetites are likely to stay high as Indian NBFIs target significantly higher loan growth compared to the past three years. Sector loan slowed to a CAGR of 6.9 per cent over FY19-FY22 due to the 2018 IL&FS credit event and Covid-19 pandemic, compared with 21.8 per cent over FY16-FY19.

Aggregate loan growth of large Fitch-monitored NBFIs rebounded to 13.3 per cent year-on-year by end-December 2022, and major NBFIs target increased loan disbursements. Prominent names such as Bajaj Finance, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services and Cholamandalam Investment Finance plan for loan growth exceeding 25 per cent in the medium term.

Appetites for riskier but higher-yielding segments are also rising. Small and mid-sized business loans expanded by 46 per cent y-o-y at end-December 2022 for large Fitch-tracked NFBIs. Unsecured loans are also growing rapidly — for instance, non-bank microfinance loans grew 43 per cent y-o-y. “Similarly, we expect housing finance companies (HFCs) to turn to riskier real-estate backed commercial loans as competition from banks for home loans intensifies. Aggressive consumer lending growth by NBFIs, especially in less-familiar locales to meet growth ambitions, could also stretch risk controls,” Fitch said.