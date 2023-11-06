Indian OTT audience universe is now pegged at 481.1 million representing 34 per cent penetration in the market, as per a report released by media consulting firm Ormax Media. The report also indicated that the growth of the OTT audience base is past the peak it witnessed in 2020-2022.

Also read: Audio streaming apps have Indians hooked to earpieces

Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru are the top three cities in terms of paid subscriptions, with more than six Million active paid subscriptions each, it added. The report defines an OTT audience as someone who has watched at least one online video (free or paid) in the last one month.

Keerat Grewal, Head of Business Development (Streaming, TV & Brands), Ormax Media, said: “The latest edition of our annual report reveals that after the upsurge in the Indian OTT market during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, the growth has settled down at more moderate levels. The Indian OTT audience base grew 20 per cent from 2021 to 2022, but has grown only 13.5 per cent over the last one year, highlighting that the category is now past the peak growth phase it witnessed in the two preceding years.”

The report also revealed that there are currently 101.8 Million active paid (B2C) OTT subscriptions in India, across 36.4 Million SVOD (B2C) audiences. This indicates an average of 2.8 subscriptions per paying audience member. B2C subscriptions refer to subscribers who have taken a membership directly with the OTT platform, in contrast with B2B subscriptions, which are via telecom packs offered by various operators.