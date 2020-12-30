Indian tea auction prices till Nov rise 48%

Prices at the various tea auction centres in the country rose as much as 47.95 per cent till November this year compared to the same period of 2019.

As per the latest data available with the Tea Board, the average price in Indian auctions rose to ₹ 215.90 a kg till November from ₹ 145.93 in Jan-Nov 2019.

This increase of ₹69.97 a kg marked a gain of 47.95 per cent.

The general belief that tea could help to boost immunity particular in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic increased the demand and hence the prices at the auction centres.

The increase was sharper in North Indian auctions because of lower availability due to a massive fall in production arising from lockdown and adverse weather.

In the auctions in the North, the average price rose to ₹243.87 a kg from ₹159.15 in Jan-Nov 2019, marking a gain of as much as ₹84.72 or 53.23 per cent.

When upcountry buyers scouted for quality teas from the South following lesser availability in the North, this pressurised the demand in South Indian auctions concomitantly pushing up the prices.

The average prices in South Indian auctions rose to ₹140 a kg from ₹97.36 in Jan-Nov 2019, marking a gain of ₹42.64 or 43.80 per cent.