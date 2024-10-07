In the last five years, there has been a 26 percent jump in the Indian Wild Ass population in Gujarat. The population of these wild animals have reached 7672, the state government stated on Monday.

Over 15,500 square kilometres of the area was covered for the 10th Wild Ass Population Estimation – 2024. The previous recorded count of Wild Ass in Gujarat was 6,082. The Indian wild ass (Equus hemionus khur) was classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in its 2008 report due to its limited population, and it is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. Included in the IUCN’s Red List of Threatened Species, the wild ass has faced significant conservation challenges.

These animals are primarily found in six districts of Gujarat. According to the latest survey, the highest number of wild asses, 2,705, resides in Surendranagar district. Additionally, the survey recorded 1,993 wild asses in Kutch district, 1,615 in Patan, 710 in Banaskantha, 642 in Morbi, and 7 in Ahmedabad district. Their population was just 720 in 1976.

The Indian Wild Ass possess remarkable characteristics, such as its ability to survive in the extreme conditions of Gujarat’s Wild Ass Sanctuary, where temperatures often soar between 45 and 50 degrees Celsius. The primary food source for these animals is the grass that grows on the islands in the desert. Known for their strength, wild asses can run at speeds of 50 to 70 kilometres per hour in the desert.

In addition to wild asses, various other wildlife species were also counted during the survey, including Asian antelope, Indian gazelle, Blackbuck, Wild Boar, Indian Jackal, and Indian Desert Fox. The survey recorded the highest populations of 2,734 Asian antelope, 915 wild boars, 222 Indian hares, 214 Indian gazelle, and 153 Indian Jackal.

