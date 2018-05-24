IndianOil’s Ennore LNG terminal to be commissioned by October

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s ₹5,200-crore liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal at Ennore is all set to go on stream by October this year.
The project, being set up through a joint venture IndianOil LNG, entails a 5 million tonnes per annum LNG plant at Kamarajar Port in Ennore, near Chennai. The project is expected to play an important role in supplying fuel to companies such as Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, MFC and SPIC among others, said S Senthil Kumar, Executive Director (Regional Services), IOCL.
Interacting with the media here on Thursday, Subodh Dakwale, ED, IOCL, and Rahul Bharadwaj, ED, (Head of Telangana and AP Operations), said, “The corporation has taken up a number of projects in South India — Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in particular — which entail significant financial investments over the next 2-3 years.”
Bharadwaj said the proposed pipeline from the Paradip refinery to Hyderabad is expected to be commissioned by 2020, and the land acquisition for the project is at an advanced stage. The ₹3,000-crore project will play a significant role in ensuring timely supplies in the region, he said.
Referring to ongoing and new projects in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Bharadwaj said: “Telangana will see an investment of ₹560 crore, which includes a ₹500-crore oil terminal at Nalgonda. A sum of ₹60 crore is being invested in augmenting LPG capacity.”
In Andhra Pradesh, several projects are being taken up with an outlay of ₹827 crore. These include a ₹320-crore greenfield terminal near Visakhapatnam Another terminal is being set up at Guntakal with an investment of ₹350 crore. Alongside, a brownfield terminal at Vijayawada is being augmented with new capacity with an outlay of ₹360 crore.”
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
SBI (₹273.9) SBI was largely trading flat through the week within the ₹268 and ₹275 range. The biggest rally ...
Over the past year, the fund gained 2.3% while the category tumbled 17%
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor