IndianOil’s Ennore LNG terminal to be commissioned by October

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s ₹5,200-crore liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal at Ennore is all set to go on stream by October this year.

The project, being set up through a joint venture IndianOil LNG, entails a 5 million tonnes per annum LNG plant at Kamarajar Port in Ennore, near Chennai. The project is expected to play an important role in supplying fuel to companies such as Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, MFC and SPIC among others, said S Senthil Kumar, Executive Director (Regional Services), IOCL.

Interacting with the media here on Thursday, Subodh Dakwale, ED, IOCL, and Rahul Bharadwaj, ED, (Head of Telangana and AP Operations), said, “The corporation has taken up a number of projects in South India — Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in particular — which entail significant financial investments over the next 2-3 years.”

Bharadwaj said the proposed pipeline from the Paradip refinery to Hyderabad is expected to be commissioned by 2020, and the land acquisition for the project is at an advanced stage. The ₹3,000-crore project will play a significant role in ensuring timely supplies in the region, he said.

Referring to ongoing and new projects in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Bharadwaj said: “Telangana will see an investment of ₹560 crore, which includes a ₹500-crore oil terminal at Nalgonda. A sum of ₹60 crore is being invested in augmenting LPG capacity.”

In Andhra Pradesh, several projects are being taken up with an outlay of ₹827 crore. These include a ₹320-crore greenfield terminal near Visakhapatnam Another terminal is being set up at Guntakal with an investment of ₹350 crore. Alongside, a brownfield terminal at Vijayawada is being augmented with new capacity with an outlay of ₹360 crore.”