All Indians in Morocco including those employed in the Oberoi group’s resort in Marrakech are safe, the Indian Embassy and the hotel chain said on Saturday.

Over 800 persons were killed in an earthquake in Morocco - the epicenter of which was near Marrakech. “ We would like to assure that all Indians in Morocco are safe and sound,” Neeraj Agrawal, counsellor, Embassy of India in Morocco said in an email.

The Oberoi group which runs a resort in Marrakech said all its team members are safe and unharmed.

“Our property remains undamaged, and all services are fully operational,” the Oberoi group said in an email response.

“The safety of our guests and team members is our top priority. Our teams acted swiftly to ensure everyone’s safety and comfort during the occurrence. We are in close cooperation with local authorities and providing full support,” the hotel chain added.

The Oberoi group opened its Morocco property in 2019. Spread over 28 acres it houses 84 rooms and villas and largely caters to European tourists.