Indians looking to prioritise eating healthy 2021, says survey

Indians are looking to prioritise eating healthy to improve their physical and mental health in 2021, according to a new survey by Habbit.

According to the survey, over 70 per cent of the participants said that they will focus on improving their overall health and immunity and lower stress and anxiety by prioritising dietary changes.

71 per cent of respondents admitted to feeling that their health is worse off than it was said that lack of time was one of the biggest challenges in remaining healthy while 66 per cent cite the poor taste of healthy items to be their biggest obstacle.

“100 per cent of the survey respondents correctly identified what are healthy foods versus junk foods indicating very high awareness about the ill effects of unhealthy options that are full of fats or sugars,” as per the report.

However, 73 per cent of respondents said that they would still consume unhealthy options since they are” tasty, convenient and part of their daily lifestyle.”

“Taste, thus reigns supreme in the decision to buy food and a majority still prefers tasty foods that also have nutritional benefits, over healthy foods that may not taste good,” the report said.

Staying healthy

According to the survey, people are also relying on meditation, along with dietary changes and physical activity to remain healthy. 26 per cent of respondents said that they would also like to make meditation a higher priority. While 65 per cent of participants indicated increased reliance on medical and nutritional experts to help achieve their goals.

Uncertainty around Covid-19 ha also has a role to play. 60 per cent of survey participants stated a reduced priority than earlier towards traditional gyms and fitness centres, “owing to social distancing and avoidance of communal areas in Covid-19.” They would prefer to exercise at home or do alternate physical activities like running, cycling or aerobics, according to the report.

“There is a high desire to make lifestyle changes to achieve better health outcomes along with an evolved perception of what it even means to be healthy,” said Dhruv Bhushan, Co-founder & CEO, Habbit.

“The survey highlights that the myth that diet is secondary to exercise in the health journey, is beginning to crumble, with respondents realizing the importance of nutrition and prioritising changes in diet over exercise to achieve better physical and mental health. This is the new normal,” added Bhushan.

The online survey was conducted in the last quarter of 2020 with 2,428 adults across metros in India.