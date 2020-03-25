India’s 21-day lockdown: A complete list of what remains open and closed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his second national address regarding the coronavirus pandemic in the country on Tuesday announced a 21-day national lockdown.

A country of over 1.3 billion people will now face a complete lockdown for the next 21 days to stop the spread of Covid-19 effective from today.

However, PM Modi has further urged people to not panic as the government will ensure to continue the supply of essential goods and services for the citizens.

“My fellow citizens, THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO NEED TO PANIC. Essential commodities, medicines etc. would be available. Centre and various state governments will work in close coordination to ensure this. Together, we will fight Covid-19 and create a healthier India. Jai Hind!” PM Modi had tweeted.

As India braced itself for the shutdown, the Ministry of Home Affairs had thereafter released a detailed guideline for the lockdown with a list of services that will remain open and shut during this 21-day period.

Here’s a list of what remains open and what remains closed:

What remains suspended?

Government offices, autonomous subordinate offices and public corporations with exceptions

Offices of State/UT Governments, their autonomous bodies and corporations with exceptions

Commercial and private establishments with exceptions

Industrial establishments with exceptions

All transport services- air, railway, roadways with exceptions

All educational, training research and coaching institutions

All places of worship, religious congregations social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions

What will function?

Defence, central armed police forces, treasury, public utilities including petroleum, CNG, LPG, etc., disaster management, power generation, transmission units, post offices, national informatics centre and early warning agencies

State bodies including the police, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, disaster management, prisons, district administration & treasury, essential service staff including sanitation and water supply staff in municipal bodies

Banks, insurance offices, and ATMs

Essential services like electricity, water and sanitation

Hospitals and all related public and private medical establishments, including manufacturing and distribution units, such as dispensaries, chemists, labs, clinics, nursing homes, ambulance, etc.

Transport for all medical personnel, nurses, paramedical staff, other hospital support

Shops providing essential goods such as including ration shops (under PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder

Delivery of food, medicines and medical equipment

Print and electronic media

Telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services and IT-enabled services (for essential services)

Petrol pumps, LPG, petroleum, gas retail and storage outlets

Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services

Capital and debt market services as notified by SEBI

Cold storage and warehousing services

Private security services

Manufacturing units of essential commodities.

Production units, which require continuous process, after obtaining required permission from the state government

Transport of essential goods

Transportation for services such as fire, law and order and emergency services

Hotels, homestays, lodges and motels accommodating tourists and those stranded due to lockdown, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew.

Establishments used/embarked for quarantine.

Not more than 20 persons will be permitted in case of funerals

The Ministry further detailed penalties for breaching quarantine and or/breaking the rules of this shutdown which could lead up to one year in jail and fine.