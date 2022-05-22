India’s active Covid-19 cases dip to 14,955

India logged 2,226 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,31,36,371, while the active cases dipped to 14,955, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,413 with 65 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

“The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent,” the ministry said.

A decrease of 41 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.50 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.50 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,97,003 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 192.28 crore.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. The 65 new fatalities include 63 from Kerala and one each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that the state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.