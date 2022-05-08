India’s active Covid-19 cases rise to 20,635

India logged 3,451 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,31,02,194, while the active cases rose to 20,635, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,064 with 40 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

“The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent,” the ministry said. An increase of 332 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.96 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.83 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,57,495, while the case fatality rate was 1.22 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive exceeded 190.20 crore.