News

India’s annual defence exports to touch Rs 35,000 cr by 2024, says Rajnath Singh

PTI Bengaluru | Updated on February 27, 2020 Published on February 27, 2020

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo)   -  Rajeev Bhatt

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Thursday, projected that annual Indian defence exports will touch ₹35,000 crore by 2024, from the current level of ₹17,000 crore.

Singh also said that he has no doubt about India emerging as among the three major economies of the world by 2030 and the defence industries will have an important role to play.

“India’s defence export is growing. In the last two years our export has been ₹17,000 crore, but keeping in view your (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) capacity in the successive years, I can say that by 2024 ₹35,000 crore. I am confident about it,” the Defence Minister said at the Karnataka ‘Rajyotsava’ event organised at the HAL here.

Defence PSUs’ role

The minister told the gathering that India can not remain dependent on imports for long and the Indian companies, especially defence public sector units, will have to play a major pro-active role in achieving the goal of ‘Make In India’ as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We don’t want to see India as an importing nation. Instead, based on your strength, I can say that India is sure to become an exporting nation. Nobody can stop her,” Singh said.

In this regard, he hailed the HAL for being among those defence public sector units, whose performance in operations and finances was excellent. “By March 2019, the company’s turnover was ₹19,705 crore, and the HAL gave shareholders 198 per cent healthy dividend,” he said.

The atmosphere in Karnataka is conducive for science and technology, which provided base for HAL to have its headquarters here in Bengaluru, he noted.

Published on February 27, 2020
defence equipment
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
India should rationalise, not harmonise, drug laws with global laws: DCGI