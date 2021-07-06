India’s coal-fired power plants face prospect of stranded asset risk: IEEFA report

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
India’s future coal-fired power project pipeline carries a massive stranded asset risk due to the collapse in the average utilisation rate of its coal-fired power fleet, leading to an underestimation of financial risk for new projects, according to a report from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).
There are currently 33 gigawatts (GW) of coal-fired power plants under construction and another 29 GW of proposed projects under various stages of regulatory approval in India.
Energy finance analyst Kashish Shah says the levelised cost of energy (LCOE) is the required tariff at which the net present value of the investment is zero. LCOE is the minimum required average tariff for a power asset to reach a breakeven return at the end of its life. Anything less than that suggests the asset is unviable.”
Also read: India's coal production drops marginally by 2 per cent in FY'21
Shah found that the average utilisation rate of India’s coal-fired fleet has collapsed to a financially unsustainable low of 53 per cent in the financial year 2020-21 from a high of 78 per cent a decade ago in FY2011-12.
For most coal plants in India, the LCOE is calculated with an assumption of utilisation factor at 85-90 per cent throughout the life of the project. However, the LCOE turns out to be 64 per cent higher with India’s average capacity utilisation factor sitting at 55 per cent for the last few years.
“The aspiration for further builds of coal capacity stems from the notion that coal is still cheap,” says Shah. “However, with tariffs now below ₹2/kilowatt hour (kWh), solar power is cheaper than even the variable cost of coal-fired power and is ready to absorb incremental daytime demand.”
IEEFA’s report highlights that utilisation factors of coal-fired power plants have declined in India, and also across major electricity markets including China, the UK and the US.
“With zero fuel costs, the marginal cost of generation for renewables is practically zero,” says Shah. “On the other hand, with increasing inflation in Indian domestic coal prices and railway transportation costs for coal, the gap between cost competitiveness of renewables versus coal is widening. This raises a serious concern about the viability of coal-fired power plants.”
The financial viability of India’s proposed and under construction coal-fired power projects should be re-evaluated based on the right estimation of the utilisation factors including LCOE and capacity factor to avoid further bloating of non-performing assets.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
The one watershed album that spurred bands to stardom and changed their fortunes forever
The new Netflix anthology, based on the works of Satyajit Ray, is an exploration of minds in the throes of ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...