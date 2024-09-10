India’s coal production and supply trends during the April-August period in the current financial year is on a positive trajectory, despite some short-term variations last month on account of normal precipitation impacting mining and mobility.

The Ministry remains committed to meeting the country’s energy demands through reliable coal production and supply, the Coal Ministry said.

Output dip in August

During the April-August period in FY25, pan-India coal production rose by more than 6 per cent Y-o-Y to 384.07 million tonnes (MT). However, in August 2024, output fell ’slightly’ to 62.67 MT, down from 67.76 MT in August last year, it added.

“In terms of coal supply across the country during the same period, from April to August 2024, it stood at 412.69 MT, with a 5.17 per cent increase compared to 392.40 MT during the corresponding period last year. In August 2024, however, coal supply fell slightly to 69.94 MT, compared to 75.19 MT in August 2023,” the Ministry pointed out.

Supply to power sector

Coal supply to the power sector remains a key priority. Between April and August 2024, supply to the power sector reached 338.75 MT, a growth of 4.13 per cent over the 325.33 MT supplied during the same period last year. In August 2024, supply to power sector was 58.07 MT, slightly lower than the 61.43 MT recorded in August 2023.

As of August 31, coal stock levels at thermal power plants saw a significant increase, reaching 37.18 MT, a 32.08 per cent growth from 28.15 MT recorded on the same day in 2023. These results reflect the Ministry of Coal’s commitment to ensuring stable coal production and supply to meet the country’s energy needs, while addressing the operational challenges in the sector.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit