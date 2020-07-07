India’s Covid-19 case tally crosses 7 lakh

India has crossed the threshold from six lakh to seven lakh cases of Covid-19 within five days. As of July 7, the tally of cases stands at 7,19,665. On July 2, it was 6,04,641. The cases had traversed from 5 lakh to 6 lakh, too, in five days — from June 27 to July 2.

While the cases increased by over a lakh in under a week, the number of new cases getting added every day has hovered at 20,000. Between July 6 and 7, up to 22,252 new cases were added.

Up to 20,160 persons, or 2.8 per cent of all cases, have died.

While Maharashtra has 2,11,987 cases, of which 1,15,262 have recovered and another 9,026 have died, Tamil Nadu is second with 1,14,978 cases, of which 66,571 have recovered and another 1,571 have died. Delhi has crossed one lakh cases (1,00,823), of which 72,088 have recovered and 3,115 have died.

Gujarat has over 35,000 cases, Uttar Pradesh 28,000, while Karnataka and Telangana have over 25,000 cases each. States like West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan have over 20,000 cases each.