India’s Covid-19 cases drop with 347 deaths

India’s covid cases further declined to 27,409 with 347 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, as per the Health Ministry data. This is the third straight day when the daily cases have fallen below the 50,000-mark. The daily positivity rate also further slid to 2.23 per cent in the country from 3.19 per cent in the previous day. The weekly positivity rate stood at 3.63 per cent.

Among the States, Kerala registered the highest cases at 11,776 with 20 fatalities. Delhi and Maharashtra on Tuesday evening recorded 756 and 2,831 cases respectively. The daily positivity rate in the National Capital stood at 1.52 per cent with five deaths.

Corbevax vaccine

Meanwhile, the subject expert committee of the Drugs Controller General of India(DCGI) has recommended Biological E’s Corbevax for the emergency use authorisation among children in the 12-18 years of age group. The Drug regulator is yet to give its final approval for this age group. Corbevax is the country’s first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against Coronavirus. DCGI had given the green signal to the vaccine for restricted use in adults on December 28. However, the vaccine has not yet been included in the country’s inoculation drive.

In addition, India conducted 12.29 lakh tests during the previous day taking to a total of 75.30 crore tests so far. Also, more than 173.42 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far , as per the Health Ministry data.