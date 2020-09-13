India’s Covid-19 tally breaches 47 lakh mark

India’s Covid-19 tally of cases sprinted past 47 lakh with 94,372 new infections being reported in a day, while 37,02,595 people have recuperated taking the national recovery rate to 77.88 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 47,54,356, while the death toll climbed to 78,586 with 1,114 people succumbing to the infection in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 AM showed.

The Covid-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has further dropped to 1.65 per cent. There are 9,73,175 active cases of Covid-19 in the country which comprises 20.47 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 5,62,60,928 samples have been tested up to September 12 with 10,71,702 samples being tested on Saturday.