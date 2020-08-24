India’s Covid-19 tally climbs over 3.1 million, recoveries cross 2.3 million

The new reported Covid-19 cases registered a dip of nearly 8,000 to nearly 61,400 in the last 24 hours as compared to the previous two days, taking the total active infections in the country to 7,10,771. The new cases on Sunday were over 69,200.

The new additions have taken the total confirmed covid-19 cases in India to over 31 lakh since the first case reported on January 30. As many as 23.38 lakh patients have recovered so far while the number of deaths rose by 836 to 57,542.

Labs across the country tested over 6 lakh Covid-19 suspected samples since Sunday, taking the total tests to over 3.6 crore The government also claimed the overall case to mortality rate dropped to 1,85 per cent. IN mid-June this was around 3.33 per cent.