India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 83 lakh, recovery rate touches 92.09%

India’s Covid-19 caseload went past 83 lakh, while the number of recoveries surged to 76.56 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to over 92 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry’s data updated on Wednesday.
With 46,253 fresh infections, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country mounted to 83,13,876, while the death toll rose to 1,23,611 after 514 more fatalities were reported, the data updated at 8 am showed.
A total of 76,56,478 people have recuperated from the infection so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.09 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent.
The number of active cases of Covid-19 remained below six lakh for the sixth consecutive day.
There are 5,33,787 active cases in the country as on date which comprise 6.42 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
The tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,29,98,959 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the country so far, with 12,09,609 samples being tested on Tuesday.
The 514 new fatalities include 120 from Maharashtra, 58 from Chhattisgarh, 56 from West Bengal, 48 from Delhi, 31 Tamil Nadu and 26 each from Karnataka and Kerala.
Total 1,23,611 deaths reported so far in the country include 44,248 from Maharashtra followed by 11,247 from Karnataka, 11,214 from Tamil Nadu, 7,089 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,013 from West Bengal, 6,734 from Andhra Pradesh, 6,652 from Delhi, 4,245 from Punjab and 3,731 from Gujarat.
The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.
“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the Ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
