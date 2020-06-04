News

India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 2,16,919 with record spike of 9,304 cases; death toll 6,075

PTI New Delhi | Updated on June 04, 2020 Published on June 04, 2020

Up to 800 samples from every district will be picked up, the ICMR protocol states   -  Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus cases in India saw a record single-day jump of 9,304 cases on Thursday, pushing the total tally to 2,16,919, while the death toll climbed to 6,075 with 260 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India stood seventh among the nations worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy.

The Health Ministry said the number of active Covid-19 cases stood at 1,06,737, while 1,04,106 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. “Thus, around 47.99 per cent patients have recovered so far,” a senior official said.

Of the 260 deaths reported since Wednesday morning, 122 were in Maharashtra, 50 in Delhi, 30 in Gujarat, 11 in Tamil Nadu, 10 in West Bengal, seven each in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, six in Rajasthan, four in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum 2,587 fatalities till date, followed by Gujarat with 1,122 deaths, Madhya Pradesh 371, West Bengal 345, Uttar Pradesh 229, Rajasthan 209, Tamil Nadu 208, Telangana 99 and Andhra Pradesh 68 deaths.

The death toll has reached 53 in Karnataka, 47 in Punjab, 34 in Jammu and Kashmir, 25 in Bihar, 23 in Haryana, 11 in Kerala, eight in Uttarakhand and seven in Odisha.

Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Jharkhand have registered five Covid-19 deaths each, Assam has recorded four deaths, while Chhattisgarh has reported two deaths so far. Meghalaya and Ladakh have reported one Covid-19 fatality each.

According to the Ministry’s website, more than 70 per cent of the deaths were due to co-morbidities.

The highest number of confirmed Covid-19cases was reported from Maharashtra at 74,860, followed by Tamil Nadu at 25,872, Delhi at 23,645, Gujarat at 18,100 Rajasthan at 9,652, Madhya Pradesh at 8,588 and Uttar Pradesh at 8,729.

The number of Covid-19 cases has risen to 6,508 in West Bengal, 4,390 in Bihar and 4,080 in Andhra Pradesh. Karnataka has so far reported 4,063 cases, Telangana 3,020, Haryana 2,954, Jammu and Kashmir 2,857 and Odisha 2,388.

Punjab has reported 2,376 cases of coronavirus infection so far, while Assam has 1,672 cases. A total of 1,494 people have been infected with the virus in Kerala and 1,085 in Uttarakhand. Jharkhand has registered 752 cases, Chhattisgarh 668, Tripura 468, Himachal Pradesh 359, Chandigarh 301, Manipur 118, Ladakh 90 and Puducherry has reported 82 cases.

A total of 79 cases have been reported in Goa, 58 in Nagaland, 38 in Arunachal Pradesh and 33 each in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Meghalaya. Mizoram has reported 14 cases, Dadar and Nagar Haveli has eight cases, while Sikkim has reported two cases till now.

On its website, the Ministry said, “7,483 cases are being reassigned to states. Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR.” State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.

