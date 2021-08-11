India's Covid cases cross 3.2 crore

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Over 38,350 people tested positive to Covid-19, while over 40,000 recovered during the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, according to the data released by the Health Ministry. The number of deaths reported during the same period was 497.
Kerala which reported 21,119 new cases accounted for 55 per cent of the fresh cases in the country on Tuesday. With this, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country was 3,86,351. Till date, 3,12,20,981 people recovered while 4,29,179 people succumbed to their infection since the pandemic struck the country last year. The total number of confirmed cases in the country crossed 3.2 crore in the country.
States and Union Territories carried out over 42 lakh vaccinations on Wednesday, taking the total number of vaccine doses administered so far to around 52.23 crore.
Till date, the Centre has supplied 53.24 crore vaccine doses to the States and UTs and they have an unused supply of around 2.25 crore doses, an official statement said.
Cases
Active cases
Discharged
Deaths
Total
Single Day
-(2,157)
40,013
497
38,353
Till Now
3,86,351
3,12,20,981
4,29,179
3,20,36,511
Source: Health Ministry
Till 8:00AM on Wednesday
