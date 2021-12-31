India’s Covid cases more than 10,000 for second day in a row

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
India reported 16,764 fresh Covid cases on Friday with 220 deaths, as at 8:00 am.
Cases have been more than 10,000 for the second day in a row after a gap of 33 days. The Omicron tally in the country surged to 1,270 on Friday, as per the Health Ministry data.
Covid infections in the National Capital stood at 1,313, the highest in the last 7 days. Positivity rate in the capital rose to 1.73 per cent and total Omicron cases stood at 320 in the city. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the single-day Covid cases stood at 3,671, contributing to more than 50 per cent of the total Covid cases of Maharashtra. In the wake of this surge in Covid cases, the Maharashtra government announced new curbs on attendance at weddings, social, political, religious events and funerals. Omicron total count in the State stood at 450, the highest among all States.
Also see: T cells come to the rescue as studies show they buck Omicron Covid variant
The country conducted 12.50 lakh Covid tests in the previous day aggregating to 67.78 crore tests done so far. Furthermore, India’s weekly positivity rate was at 0.89 per cent and the daily positivity rate surged to 1.34 per cent.
The Health Ministry on Thursday flagged its concerns over rising Covid cases, particularly in eight States including West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Haryana, Karnataka and Gujarat. It directed them to take strict measures to contain the spread.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...