India’s Covid cases more than 10,000 for second day in a row

India reported 16,764 fresh Covid cases on Friday with 220 deaths, as at 8:00 am.

Cases have been more than 10,000 for the second day in a row after a gap of 33 days. The Omicron tally in the country surged to 1,270 on Friday, as per the Health Ministry data.

Covid infections in the National Capital stood at 1,313, the highest in the last 7 days. Positivity rate in the capital rose to 1.73 per cent and total Omicron cases stood at 320 in the city. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the single-day Covid cases stood at 3,671, contributing to more than 50 per cent of the total Covid cases of Maharashtra. In the wake of this surge in Covid cases, the Maharashtra government announced new curbs on attendance at weddings, social, political, religious events and funerals. Omicron total count in the State stood at 450, the highest among all States.

The country conducted 12.50 lakh Covid tests in the previous day aggregating to 67.78 crore tests done so far. Furthermore, India’s weekly positivity rate was at 0.89 per cent and the daily positivity rate surged to 1.34 per cent.

The Health Ministry on Thursday flagged its concerns over rising Covid cases, particularly in eight States including West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Haryana, Karnataka and Gujarat. It directed them to take strict measures to contain the spread.