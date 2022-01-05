India’s Covid cases rise by 55 per cent at 58,097 on Wednesday, daily deaths at 534

India reported 58,097 Covid cases on Wednesday with 534 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, as per the Health Ministry data. The daily infections have risen more than 55 per cent on Wednesday as compared with the previous day’s cases of 37,379. The weekly positivity rate in the country increased to 2.60 per cent and the daily positivity rate also expanded to 4.18 per cent, as per the data. The Omicron tally in the country surged to 2,135 on Wednesday, Maharashtra at 653 cases, followed by Delhi at 464 and Kerala at 185.

All the States/UTs witnessed a spike in active cases on Wednesday with active cases constituting 0.61 per cent of the country’s total positive spike. Maharashtra reported 18,466 Covid cases on Tuesday with 20 casualties. The Omicron count so far in the State has been 653 with the addition of 75 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Mumbai alone recorded 10,860 Covid infections with two fatalities. Covid cases in the Delhi nearly touched 5,500 cases on Tuesday at 5,481. The daily positivity rate also rose to 8.3 per cent from the previous day’s 6.46 per cent.

India conducted 13.88 lakh Covid tests during the previous day aggregating to 68.38 crore tests done so far. The country administered 96.43 lakh vaccine doses till 8:00 AM in the morning with the cumulative doses of 147.72 crore doses provided so far, including 85.11 lakh shots for the 15-18 group, as per the data.