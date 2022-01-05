India’s Covid cases rise by 55 per cent at 58,097 on Wednesday, daily deaths at 534

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
India reported 58,097 Covid cases on Wednesday with 534 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM, as per the Health Ministry data. The daily infections have risen more than 55 per cent on Wednesday as compared with the previous day’s cases of 37,379. The weekly positivity rate in the country increased to 2.60 per cent and the daily positivity rate also expanded to 4.18 per cent, as per the data. The Omicron tally in the country surged to 2,135 on Wednesday, Maharashtra at 653 cases, followed by Delhi at 464 and Kerala at 185.
All the States/UTs witnessed a spike in active cases on Wednesday with active cases constituting 0.61 per cent of the country’s total positive spike. Maharashtra reported 18,466 Covid cases on Tuesday with 20 casualties. The Omicron count so far in the State has been 653 with the addition of 75 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Mumbai alone recorded 10,860 Covid infections with two fatalities. Covid cases in the Delhi nearly touched 5,500 cases on Tuesday at 5,481. The daily positivity rate also rose to 8.3 per cent from the previous day’s 6.46 per cent.
India conducted 13.88 lakh Covid tests during the previous day aggregating to 68.38 crore tests done so far. The country administered 96.43 lakh vaccine doses till 8:00 AM in the morning with the cumulative doses of 147.72 crore doses provided so far, including 85.11 lakh shots for the 15-18 group, as per the data.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...