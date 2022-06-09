India’s daily Covid-19 cases jump 40%

India reported a 40 per cent daily jump in Covid infections, with numbers crossing 7,200 on Thursday, the highest since March.

On a 24-hour basis, India reported 7,240 cases, with the total tally rising to 431,97,522. Over 80 per cent of the cases are from Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi and Karnataka.

The country reported 8 fatalities. Six were reconciliation deaths from Kerala, while fresh fatalities were reported from Delhi and Chattisgarh.

Daily positivity rate stood at 1.62 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.91 per cent, according to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Recoveries

Active Covid cases went up by 3,641 in the last 24 hour, while recoveries stood at 3,500. Active cases continue to account for less than one per cent of the total active cases at 0.07 per cent. Recovery rate remains stable at 98.72 per cent.

Maharashtra recorded 2,701 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the highest in nearly four months, but did not report any fatality; Mumbai recorded 1,765 cases.

Delhi recorded 564 new Covid cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate rose to 2.84 per cent.

Kerala reported 2271 new Covid cases on a 24-hour basis, while Karnataka reported 376 fresh infections during the same period.

In a letter dated June 8, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, addressing his counterparts across States, pointed out that in the last two weeks, “an upsurge in cases have been noticed”. With 4,207 average daily new cases being reported during the week ending June 8, infections are up by nearly 58 per cent against the 2,663 it reported in the June 1 period. States have been asked to ramp-up surveillance, carry out genome sequencing of samples of international passengers, and continue implementation and monitoring of necessary measures “for prompt and effective management”.