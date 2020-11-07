India’s daily Covid-19 cases cross 50,000 again

The daily Covid-19 cases in the country went up to 50,356 in the last 24 hours, after remaining below 50,000 for almost two weeks, indicating a slow but steady increase in infections in at least some parts of the country.

Delhi, which is in the grip of a third wave of Covid-19 pandemic reported over 7,000 cases and so was the case in Kerala, even though the number of cases is slowly coming in the latter.

At 53,920, the number of recoveries reported in the country in the last 24 hours is more than new infections. There were 577 Covid-related deaths during the same period, taking the total death toll to 1,25,562.

The total confirmed COvid-19 cases is on the verge of touching 85 lakh with the number currently hovering around 84.62 lakh. More than 87.20 lakh people already recovered from the infection.