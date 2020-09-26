India’s daily Covid-19 cases fall further

India reported 85,462 new cases of Covid-19 – which is a little lower than 86,052 cases tested positive on Friday, showed the data released by Health Ministry on Saturday morning.

The number of recoveries reported during the last 24 hours stood at 93,420, nearly 8,000 cases more than the fresh cases. During this period, 1,089 people succumbed to the viral infection, taking the total death Covid-19 toll in the country to 93,379.

The total number of Covid-19 cases, since the first case was reported in January this year, climbed to more than 59 lakh of which nearly 48.5 lakh recovered so far. Currently there are over 9.6 lakh active Covid-19 cases in the country.

Almost all major worst Covid-hit States, barring Karnataka, reported more recoveries than fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Interestingly, Kerala which was earlier lauded for its effective Covid management strategies, is now seeing a surge in cases. The State reported 6,477 fresh cases against 3,481 recoveries in the last 24 hours.