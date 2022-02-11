India’s daily infections slip to 58,077 with 657 deaths on Friday

After weeks of continuous surge in Covid cases, the daily infections finally seem to be receding by registering less than a lakh cases for five days at a stretch, as per the Health Ministry data. On Friday, the daily infections fell to 58,077 from 67,084 on Thursday. The daily death toll stood at 657 aggregating to 5.07 lakh deaths so far.

The daily positivity rate slipped to 3.89 per cent alongside weekly positivity rate which also lowered to 5.76 per cent. Currently, active cases constitute 1.64 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

Delhi reported 977 fresh cases with 12 fatalities, while in Maharashtra, the cases were at 5,455 with 63 deaths on Friday evening. Besides, 16,012 fresh infections were registered in Kerala with 27 deaths. The Health Ministry in a weekly press conference highlighted the high positivity rate in Kerala and Mizoram while calling them the areas of concern.

While the cases are on a declining trend, some patients after recovering from Covid are complaining of lethargy, tiredness, body ache, breathlessness etc. However, according to experts, in the Omicron-led wave, the cases are much lower as compared with the first wave.

“Many patients are suffering from a problem of sleeping disorders, mild anxiety, body ache etc.. However, as compared to the second Covid wave with Delta variant, these symptoms are much less severe and a lesser number of people are coming with these problems,” Dr Sushila Kataria, Senior Director-Internal Medicine, Medanta Hospital, said. She added that constant physical activity helps in building stamina. Patients should start with slow-paced exercises and gradually build up after full recovery from the post Covid symptoms.