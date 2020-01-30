India's first case of coronavirus reported in Kerala

A student from Kerala studying in Wuhan, China, has tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (2019 n-CoV). The Press Information Bureau (PIB), in a release on Thursday, stated: "One positive case of Novel Coronavirus patient, of a student studying in Wuhan University, has been reported in Kerala."

The release further said: "The patient has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus and is in isolation in the hospital. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored."

According to the World Health Organisation's latest situation report, 6,065 patients have been confirmed to be infected globally, of which 5,997 are from China and the rest 68 from across the world. There have been 132 deaths due to the disease.

The 2019 n-CoV is airborne and mimics symptoms of flu like cough, sore throat and shortness of breath, worsening into pneumonia and death in some cases.

The WHO advises avoiding close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections, frequent hand-washing, especially after direct contact with sick people or their environment, and avoiding unprotected contact with farm or wild animals.

People with symptoms of acute respiratory infection should practice cough etiquette (maintain distance, cover coughs and sneezes with disposable tissues or clothing, and wash hands). Within healthcare facilities, enhanced standard infection prevention and control practices in hospitals, especially in emergency departments, have been recommended.

In case of symptoms suggestive of respiratory illness either during or after travel, travellers are encouraged to seek medical attention and share their travel history with their healthcare provider, WHO has said.