In a significant step towards advancing carbon capture and utilisation (CCU) technologies, Abhay Karandikar, Secretary to the Department of Science and Technology (DST), laid the foundation stone for India’s first CO 2 -to-methanol pilot plant at Thermax Limited in Pune, Maharashtra.

With a capacity of 1.4 tons per day (TPD), the plant marks a pioneering effort in carbon reduction and conversion technology. The event was attended by key figures from the DST, including Anita Gupta, Adviser and Head, and Neelima Alam, Associate Head, along with officials from the Climate, Energy, and Sustainable Technology (CEST) division.

PPP between IIT-D and Thermax Ltd.

The project is being implemented under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) between the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, and Thermax Limited. With an estimated cost of ₹31 crore, the initiative is supported by the DST under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Karandikar emphasised the importance of the pilot plant, describing it as a ground-breaking platform for showcasing and advancing indigenous CCU technologies. This project aligns with India’s commitment to the Panchamrit target presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during COP 26, which focuses on reducing carbon emissions and achieving sustainable development goals.

The Secretary also highlighted that the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) and NITI Aayog have recommended the creation of a National Mission on CCUS. Additionally, NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Petroleum are working on a policy to introduce 15 per cent methanol-blended diesel, which could significantly reduce India’s crude oil imports.

‘Living lab’

Gupta, Adviser at DST, explained that the collaboration between IIT Delhi and Thermax Limited will act as a living lab for CCU research, focusing on developing new catalysts and processes for converting captured CO2 into chemicals. This includes both pre-combustion and post-combustion carbon capture techniques, which aim to reduce CO2 emissions significantly.

She also noted that a comprehensive techno-economic analysis will assess the feasibility and commercial viability of converting CO2 into methanol. The findings from this pilot plant will provide critical insights to develop operations at a commercial scale and demonstrate decarbonisation potential in coal-based thermal power sectors, which account for 30 per cent of India’s carbon emissions.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit