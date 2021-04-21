India’s GDP likely to grow double digit this fiscal despite Covid-19 second wave: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala — who is popularly known as India’s Warren Buffet — has expressed confidence that the country would record double digit growth in GDP this fiscal despite the second wave of Covid-19 wreaking havoc on lives and livelihoods.
India has till date recorded 1.83 lakh deaths since the pandemics’ beginning, 2020, and the daily new cases have been over 2 lakh in the past six days.
“We have to take precautions. Lockdowns may be needed. But it is not the end of the world. We are in the midst of a big bull run that started the day market made a bottom of 7500 in March 2020. What is happening now is just a diversion from what is going to be a long ..long ..long bull market that we will have,” he said at AIMA’s 6th National Leadership Conclave, which was held as an online event this year.
Jhunjhunwala, who is the CEO of RARE Enterprises, felt that Covid-19 is largely an urban phenomena and that by June this year a good part of urban India would have been vaccinated. This pandemic is not going to affect rural India.
He said that markets are reading this (surge in Covid-19 cases in second wave) as a “blip” and once the country’s vaccination drive gets further steam, the worry is going to come down. While the human aspect of Covid-19 is tragic, there is also a business aspect, he added.
“I would have definitely liked that Covid had not come. But I am not going to change anything in my investing horizon just because of this Covid. Americans had the best decade after the Spanish flu. We in India are going to have roaring 20s this decade,” he said.
Jhunjhunwala highlighted the Government’s commitment to reform and pointed out how the insurance Bill raising FDI limit to 74 per cent got approved in no time.
“We Indians are underestimating the determination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reform. I thought the insurance Bill will get passed in six months. It has never happened that a reform is suggested in a budget and insurance Bill is passed in same session,” he said.
He also saw ample scope for Indian stock markets to rise and noted that India still had low corporate profitability to GDP ratio — mere 1.5 per cent compared to 9 per cent in the US. He highlighted the health forex reserves, low national and consumer debt compared to other large economies.
Jhunjhunwala expressed confidence that one day India’s per capita income will exceed that of China, although it may take 30-40 years.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Love for food sparks an unusual friendship between a visitor and an auto driver in Hyderabad’s colourful lanes
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...