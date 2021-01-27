India’s gift of 5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccines to reach Sri Lanka on Thursday

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
India has gifted a consignment containing 5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccines manufactured by Serum Institute of India to Sri Lanka that will reach Colombo on January 28, a source has said.
Sri Lanka is the eighth country to receive a gift of vaccines under India’s ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative. Other countries that have received free vaccines from India include Maldives, Bhutan, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Nepal, Mauritius and Seychelles.
Also read: Sri Lanka to procure 2 to 3 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from India: Official
“The delivery of the Covid-19 vaccines to Sri Lanka is a fulfilment of PM Narendra Modi’s commitment made to Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa during the Virtual Bilateral Summit held in September 2020 for all possible support to the country for minimising the health and economic impact of the pandemic,” the source said.
Sri Lanka approved emergency use of the vaccine on January 23 and has finalised the priority list of vulnerable groups including healthcare workers and armed personnel, who will be first to receive the vaccine.
India, which started its own Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16 and has already vaccinated 20 lakh beneficiaries, is also sending shipments to other countries on a commercial basis. Consignments were dispatched to Brazil and Morocco last week with doses of 2 million vaccines each.
Sri Lanka is also expected to purchase additional anti-Covid vaccines from India after it receives its gifted consignment, another person tracking the development said.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
A mysterious new exhibit has been the centre of attraction at the gallery of Modern Art. This art work has ...
Tara was a curious little girl who loved to ask questions.She lived with her parents and her grandmother — ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...