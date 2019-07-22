India’s moon mission Chandrayaan-2 launched successfully

After a week's delay, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV-Mk III) successfully launched Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here today.

The white coloured rocket with Indian flag painted on it slowly gained speed a few metres after the lift off, and soared into the overcast sky. The rocket is set to cover 3.84 lakh km from Earth in last less than 50 days before the lander and rover soft landing on the moon on September 6/7.

Here is a glimpse of the launch:

The ₹978 crore first moon landing mission, which aims to place a robotic rover on the moon, is most complex, and India's most ambitious second lunar mission. For the first time, it will shed light on a completely unexplored section of the Moon- its South Polar region.

The GSLV-Mk III (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III) also known as 'Bahubali' has sucessfully injected Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft into Earth's orbit.

Isro tweets:

The key payload includes Chandrayaan 2 Large Area Soft X-ray Spectrometer; elemental composition of the Moon; imaging IR spectrometer; mineralogy mapping and water-ice confirmation; Polar-region mapping and sub-surface water-ice confirmation; orbiter higher resolution camera; high-res topography mapping and ‘in-situ’ elemental analysis and abundance in the vicinity of landing site.

K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO, talking to scientists from the mission control room, said, "today is a historic day for science and technology in India. "I am extremely happy to announce that GSLV-MK III successfully injected Chandrayaan-2 in the defined orbit, which in fact 6,000 km more. This is good. The satellite has more life. Actually beginning of historical journey for India to land the moon in the south pole, to explore the unexplored."

"The world has been waiting for this mission," said Sivan, who was all smiles in his 8 minute speech.

"After a serious technical snag [in the earlier planned launch on July 15], we fixed it. The team Isro bounced back with flying colors. The team identified the root cause of the failure in 24 hours. The snag was fixed in 1.5 days tests were made to check the systems. It was possible by hardworking team ISRO, he said.

"The expert team was on the job for the past seven days to check the systems. For the past 18 months the satellite team burned midnight oil to realise Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft. Now the mantle is given to the satellite team. They will do 15 crucial manoeuvres over the next 1.5 months." he also said.

"It is going to be 15 minutes of terror to safely land Vikram - lander on the south pole of the moon," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said, "Indian at heart, Indian in spirit! What would make every Indian overjoyed is the fact that #Chandrayaan2 is a fully indigenous mission. It will have an Orbiter for remote sensing the Moon and also a Lander-Rover module for analysis of lunar surface."

First attempt

Chandrayaan-2 was originally scheduled to be launched for 2:51 am on July 15 but was called off with just 56.24 minutes left for lift off due to a technical snag.

"A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at 1 hour before the launch. As a measure of abundant precaution, #Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for today," said Isro in a tweet on July 15. The details of the technical snag were not shared.