India’s net zero 2070 goal will not hit peak oil demand target: HPCL

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
India’s aim for net zero emissions by 2070 will not impact the peak oil demand forecast for the world’s third-biggest oil importer and consumer, the chairman of State-run refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp said.
Prime minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced 2070 as the target for India to reach net zero carbon emissions. He said by 2030, renewables’ share in India’s energy mix would rise to 50 per cent from 38 per cent and the projected emissions would be cut by a billion-tonne.
“Based on the energy requirement of the country, we need to move towards the different forms of energy and we need differentforms of energy to cater to increasing needs of the country,” MK Surana told at a news conference.
“And based on the current assessment, it is expected that the peak oil demand may not be before 2040.”
India imports about 85 per cent of its oil needs and is seen as a key driver for global oil demand growth.
Also read: India pushing 2050 deadline comes with strong commitment to cut emissions
The International Energy Agency (IEA) in its World Energy Outlook 2021 estimated that India’s oil demand could rise to 9.2 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2050 and to 7.2 million bpd in 2030 from about 4.8 million bpd in 2019.
In its previous India-focussed report the IEA had said the nation could consume 8.7 million bpd oil in 2040.
India is ramping up the use of natural gas, bio fuels, ethanol mixing with gasoline, and use of green hydrogen among others to cut its carbon footprint.
Surana said India would need both new energy sources and conventional fuels to meet rising local demand for a smooth transition to cleaner energy to avoid any scarcity.
The country has been witnessing its worst power crisis in years due to fuel shortages despite holding the world’s fourth- largest coal reserves.
Surana also hoped that India’s diesel demand would continue to stay above its pre-Covid level on rising industrial activity,demand pick-up from the farm sector, easing of Covid-led restrictions and increased vaccination that has weakened thefear of a third wave of infections.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...