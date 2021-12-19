India’s Omicron cases cross 150

India’s Omicron tally surpassed the 150-mark with Maharashtra and Gujarat adding 6 and 2 cases, respectively, on Sunday.

India’s overall Covid cases were 7,081 with 264 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8 am on Sunday. Also, Delhi reported a sharp spike in Covid cases at 107 with one fatality. Cases in Delhi have hit a six-month high.

India’s active caseload was at 83,913, the lowest in 570 days. Active cases constituted 0.24 per cent of the country's total positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020. The weekly positivity rate stood at 0.61 per cent, remaining less than 1 per cent for the last 35 days.

The daily positivity rate reported to be at 0.58 per cent and remained below 2 per cent for the last 76 days and below 3 per cent for 111 consecutive days. As many as 14.76 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7:30 pm on Sunday. per the CoWIN Dashboard.

In the previous day, 12.11 lakh tests were conducted in India so far and with this over 66.41 crore tests have been done.

Covid Table:

Cases Active cases Discharged Deaths Total Single Day -(652) 7469 264 7,081 Till Now 83,913 3,41,78,940 4,77,422 3,47,40,275

Source: Health Ministry

Till 8:00AM on Sunday