India’s Omicron tally rises to 578, Covid-19 cases at 6,531

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
India reported 6,531 Covid cases on Monday with 315 deaths till 8:00 AM. The Omicron tally in the country stood at 578 with Delhi leading in reporting the highest number of Omicron cases at 142, followed by Maharashtra at 141 and Kerala at 57. Delhi imposed night curfew between 11:00 pm and 5:00 am from Monday after the National Capital recorded 290 cases the previous day, highest since June 10. The positivity rate has also risen to 0.55 per cent, as per the data.
The weekly positivity rate stood at 0.63 per cent, remaining lower than 1 per cent for the last 43 days. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.87 per cent, remaining below 2 per cent for the last 84 days and below 3 per cent for 119 consecutive days.
Meanwhile, India conducted 7.52 lakh tests the previous day aggregating to 67.29 crore tests.
Also, the country administered 29.93 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, with the vaccination coverage increasing to 141.7 crore doses.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...