India’s Omicron tally rises to 578, Covid-19 cases at 6,531

India reported 6,531 Covid cases on Monday with 315 deaths till 8:00 AM. The Omicron tally in the country stood at 578 with Delhi leading in reporting the highest number of Omicron cases at 142, followed by Maharashtra at 141 and Kerala at 57. Delhi imposed night curfew between 11:00 pm and 5:00 am from Monday after the National Capital recorded 290 cases the previous day, highest since June 10. The positivity rate has also risen to 0.55 per cent, as per the data.

The weekly positivity rate stood at 0.63 per cent, remaining lower than 1 per cent for the last 43 days. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.87 per cent, remaining below 2 per cent for the last 84 days and below 3 per cent for 119 consecutive days.

Meanwhile, India conducted 7.52 lakh tests the previous day aggregating to 67.29 crore tests.

Also, the country administered 29.93 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am, with the vaccination coverage increasing to 141.7 crore doses.