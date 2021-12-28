India’s Omicron tally rises to 653 on Tuesday

India’s Omicron tally, on Tuesday, rose to 653 with Maharashtra having the highest number of infections at 167, followed by Delhi at 165 and Kerala at 57, as per the Health Ministry data. The country reported 6,450 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday with daily positivity rate at 0.61 per cent, at lower than 2 per cent for nearly three months. The weekly positivity rate was at 0.64 per cent, at lower than 1 per cent for the last 44 days.

In the national capital, Covid cases stood at 331 with one casualty, the State Government informed Monday evening. This is the first time when the single-day Covid cases crossed the 300-mark here since early June. The positivity rate also surged to 0.68 per cent in the capital. During the last two weeks, the positivity rate here has been increasing. The Delhi-Government also imposed a night curfew and other restrictions from Monday.

Meanwhile, India conducted 10.35 lakh Covid tests during the previous day aggregating to 67.41 crore tests conducted so far, as per the data. Also, daily death toll stood at 293 till 8:00 am taking to a total of 4.80 lakh casualties occurred so far due to Covid.

In addition, India administered 72.87 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours and with this, total vaccinations so far exceeded 142.46 crore.