India’s Omicron tally rises to 653 on Tuesday

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
India’s Omicron tally, on Tuesday, rose to 653 with Maharashtra having the highest number of infections at 167, followed by Delhi at 165 and Kerala at 57, as per the Health Ministry data. The country reported 6,450 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday with daily positivity rate at 0.61 per cent, at lower than 2 per cent for nearly three months. The weekly positivity rate was at 0.64 per cent, at lower than 1 per cent for the last 44 days.
In the national capital, Covid cases stood at 331 with one casualty, the State Government informed Monday evening. This is the first time when the single-day Covid cases crossed the 300-mark here since early June. The positivity rate also surged to 0.68 per cent in the capital. During the last two weeks, the positivity rate here has been increasing. The Delhi-Government also imposed a night curfew and other restrictions from Monday.
Meanwhile, India conducted 10.35 lakh Covid tests during the previous day aggregating to 67.41 crore tests conducted so far, as per the data. Also, daily death toll stood at 293 till 8:00 am taking to a total of 4.80 lakh casualties occurred so far due to Covid.
In addition, India administered 72.87 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours and with this, total vaccinations so far exceeded 142.46 crore.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...