India’s Omicron tally touches 200-mark on Tuesday

India’s total number of Omicron cases increased to 200 on Tuesday with Maharashtra and Delhi registering the maximum number of cases at 54, as per the Health Ministry. Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Kerala and Gujarat’s Omicron cases stood at 20,19,18, 15 and 14 respectively. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh recorded two Omicron cases and Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal registered one case each.

India reported 5,326 cases on Tuesday with 453 deaths. In Kerala the daily Covid cases have been less than 3,000 for the second day in a row at 2,230 with 453 deaths. Maharashtra too registered a significant drop in the Covid cases at 544 with only four casualties, the lowest since April 1. Delhi’s cases stood at 91 with no casualty.

According to the Ministry, the recovery rate was at 98.4 per cent, highest since March 2020. The daily positivity rate was at 0.53 per cent, less than 2 per cent for last 78 days and the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.53 per cent, less than 1 per cent for the last 37 days. India conducted 10.14 lakh tests during the previous day aggregating to 66.61 core tests done so far.

In addition, India administered 64.56 lakh vaccine doses till 8:00 AM on Tuesday aggregating to 138 crore inoculations done so far, as per the Health Ministry. Besides this, the government informed Tuesday that more than 146.32 crore vaccine doses are lying with the States/UTs to be administered.