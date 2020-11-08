India’s total Covid-19 count goes past 85 lakh

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India crossed 85 lakh with the country reporting close to 45,674 new cases in the last 24 hours.
As of now, there are 5,12,665 active Covid-19 cases in the country. Close to 78.69 lakh people recovered from the infection, including 49,082 people in the last 24 hours.
The death toll from Covid-19 so far is 1,26,121 of which 559 person were since Saturday morning.
Kerala and Delhi reported to report over 7,000 daily cases during the same period.
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
