India’s total Covid-19 count goes past 85 lakh

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India crossed 85 lakh with the country reporting close to 45,674 new cases in the last 24 hours.

As of now, there are 5,12,665 active Covid-19 cases in the country. Close to 78.69 lakh people recovered from the infection, including 49,082 people in the last 24 hours.

The death toll from Covid-19 so far is 1,26,121 of which 559 person were since Saturday morning.

Kerala and Delhi reported to report over 7,000 daily cases during the same period.