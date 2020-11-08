News

India’s total Covid-19 count goes past 85 lakh

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 08, 2020 Published on November 08, 2020

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India crossed 85 lakh with the country reporting close to 45,674 new cases in the last 24 hours.

As of now, there are 5,12,665 active Covid-19 cases in the country. Close to 78.69 lakh people recovered from the infection, including 49,082 people in the last 24 hours.

The death toll from Covid-19 so far is 1,26,121 of which 559 person were since Saturday morning.

Kerala and Delhi reported to report over 7,000 daily cases during the same period.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 08, 2020
Covid-19
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.