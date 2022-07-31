India's toy industry achieved success no one could have imagined: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Indian toy industry for achieving the success "no one could have imagined", noting that its export has soared to ₹2,600 crore from ₹300-400 crore.

When it comes to Indian toys, the echo of 'vocal for local' is being heard everywhere, he said in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast. He said toys worth more than ₹3,000 crore used to be imported but it has reduced by 70 per cent.

"It is a matter of joy that during this period, India has exported toys worth more than ₹2,600 crore to foreign countries. Whereas earlier, only toys worth ₹300-400 crore used to go out of India," Modi said.

He noted that he had earlier spoken about India having the potential to become a powerhouse in exports of toys.

“Local toys of India are eco-friendly, consonant with both tradition and nature. Toy manufacturers from India are working closely with the world’s leading brands,” he said.

Noting that the start-up sector is paying full attention to the world of toys, he said a start-up named Shumme Toys in Bangalore is focusing on eco-friendly toys while Arkidzoo Company in Gujarat is making AR-based flashcards and story books.

“Pune-based Funvention is engaged in kindling the interest of children in science, technology and maths through learning, toys and activity puzzles,” he said, adding that start-ups are doing a great job.

Growing demand for Ayurveda and Indian medicines

In his speech, Modi also highlighted the growing global interest in India's traditional forms of medicine as the fight against Covid-19 continues.

"There is a growing interest in Ayurveda and Indian medicine around the world. This is one of the major reasons why Ayush exports have witnessed a record growth and it is also a matter of joy that many new start-ups are also emerging in this sector," he said.

“Recently, a global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit was held, and investment proposals of about ₹10,000 crore rupees had been received,” he said. He added that a huge effort is also being made in the field of varied medicinal plants and herbs.

“The Indian Virtual Herbarium was launched in July, and it is an example of how the digital world can be used to connect with our roots,” he said.