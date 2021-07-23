India’s vaccination tally surpassed 42 crore doses

India has administered over 42 crore doses of the anti-Covid vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of July 23, 7 am, 42,34,17,030 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country. This includes 33,39,45,151 first doses and 8,94,71,879 second doses.

54,76,423 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 36,24,007 received their first jab while 18,52,416 received their second.

Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses totalling 3,58,35,165, followed by Maharashtra at 3,58,35,165 doses and Rajasthan at 2,37,91,783 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra is leading with 94,99,007 doses administered. It is followed by West Bengal with 79,27,787 doses and Gujarat with 71,73,380 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is also leading the overall vaccination drive with 4,27,97,138 total doses administered. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,04,21,446 total doses administered and Gujarat with 3,06,83,100 doses.

Corona count

India’s coronavirus infection tally is around 31.3 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 4,05,513, down by 3,881. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 38,740 to 3,04,68,079.

483 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,19,470.