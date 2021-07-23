India’s vaccination tally surpassed 42 crore doses

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
India has administered over 42 crore doses of the anti-Covid vaccine so far, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As per the data, as of July 23, 7 am, 42,34,17,030 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country. This includes 33,39,45,151 first doses and 8,94,71,879 second doses.
54,76,423 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 36,24,007 received their first jab while 18,52,416 received their second.
Among the States, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses totalling 3,58,35,165, followed by Maharashtra at 3,58,35,165 doses and Rajasthan at 2,37,91,783 doses.
In terms of second doses, Maharashtra is leading with 94,99,007 doses administered. It is followed by West Bengal with 79,27,787 doses and Gujarat with 71,73,380 doses.
Uttar Pradesh is also leading the overall vaccination drive with 4,27,97,138 total doses administered. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,04,21,446 total doses administered and Gujarat with 3,06,83,100 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is around 31.3 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 4,05,513, down by 3,881. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 38,740 to 3,04,68,079.
483 new deaths were recorded taking the death toll to 4,19,470.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...