Drone kill system, software defined radio sets, infantry training weapon simulator, terminally guided munition and medium range precision kill system are five projects approved by Army for industry to design, develop and innovate solutions for making prototypes for each of them. An assurance of order will be given after successful prototype development by indigenous vendor, said the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

“Multiple measures to expedite the ongoing Make II projects (through indigenous industry) have resulted in tangible outcomes. 22 out of 43 Make II projects are now in prototype development stage, which is 66 per cent of projects by cost (₹18,000 crore out of ₹27,000 Crore),” the Ministry said. The Ministry informed that 17 out of 43 projects have been initiated through suo-moto proposals received from the industry, which has generated enthusiasm and confidence in the Indian defence industry for participation in the “Make procedure”.

Facilitate tracking

The Army has issued project sanction order (PSO) for development of prototype of Frequency Man Packed Software Defined Radio (HFSDR) under Make II to 14 developing agencies as the force plans to procure 300 of radio sets for long distance communication and to replace existing HF sets, which have limited data handling capability and obsolete technology. State of the art, light weight HFSDR will facilitate blue force tracking with map-based navigation using GIS, thereby increasing real time situational awareness, said the Ministry.

The Ministry said that innovation of the drone kill system has been reserved for MSMEs and start-ups and PSO has been issued to 18 developing agencies for procurement of 35 sets under the Make II scheme. Drone Kill System, elaborated the MoD, is a hard kill anti drone system against low Radio Cross Section (RCS) Drone/ Unmanned Aerial System (UAS), being developed to function in all types of terrains, both during day and night.

Reduce expenditure

Likewise, for the Infantry Training Weapon Simulator (IWTS), PSO has been issued to 4 developing agencies for making the prototype for subsequent procurement of 125 sets simulators which will not only augment marksmanship skill of young soldiers but reduce expenditure on firing, the ministry stated. Each IWTS will facilitate training of 10 personnel at any one point of time. Given the Army’s requirement to procure approximately 2000 rounds of 155mm terminally guided munitions (TGM) against high value targets with assured precision and lethality for mission accomplishment, the ministry said, PSO has been issued to 6 developing agencies (DAs) for their development.

Army has also issued PSO to 15 developing agencies (DAs) for developing a prototype of medium range precision kill system (MRPKS) given their demand for ten such sets. The Medium Range Precision Kill System (MRPKS), once launched can ‘loiter’ in the air for up to two hours and can acquire, designate and engage real time high value targets up to 40 km, stated the MoD as it believes that India will be able to achieve self-reliance in this area of weapon system development.